Gary’s Tea: Is Niecy Nash’s Marriage Having Problems Already? [WATCH]

There may be trouble in paradise already for Niecy Nash.  Gary’s Tea says that Nash’s family doesn’t approve of the marriage causing them to have issues.  Niecy’s wives also want to fight for gay rights and be more out in the open.

In other news, Kelly Rowland spoke out about her opinion on President Trump having COVID-19.  The tea gets juicy so listen to the clip. 

[caption id="attachment_2975851" align="aligncenter" width="835"] Source: John Shearer / Getty[/caption] It’s not secret that When They See Us and Claws star Niecy Nash is one of the most versatile actresses in the game right now. It’s also not a secret how amazing the 49-year-old’s body is and just how snatched her damn waist is. Nash, who got remarried in 2012 to Jay Tucker, says the secret to her weight loss was being in love–and how that made her want to revamp her diet and workouts. “I didn’t start out about weight loss. I was very tired and my energy was low,” the mother-of-three once told Us Weekly. “This is my second go-around in love, so I want to make sure I’ll be around to enjoy it.” Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). With the help of nutritionist Stacy Gibson, Niecy learned the power of portion control, clean eating and juicing. That, and she has a partner who helps motivate her! https://www.instagram.com/p/BIyA-MBhNUj/?utm_source=ig_embed   Well, all that hard work clearly paid off! So to celebrate her success, on and off the screen, below are 15 times Niecy’s snatched waist has given us utter life! Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"]

