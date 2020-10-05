Politics
New Biden Campaign ‘Get Out The Vote’ Ads Tap Atlanta’s Biggest Stars

Ludacris, Jeezy, Monica and Jermaine Dupri will appear in the 60-second spots scheduled to air in several battleground states.

With less than 30 days until Election Day Joe Biden‘s campaign is ramping up efforts to reach Black voters with a series of ad’s enlisting Atlanta’s musical heavyweights.

Enter music mogul-producer Jermaine Dupri, singer Monica and rappers Jeezy and Ludacris who will appear in a series of “Get Out The Vote” ads targeting Black voters in battleground states leading up until November 3. The 60-second spots will be aired on radio stations and digital platforms.

“I’m here to tell you that your vote matters. Your vote has power. It’s time to get involved and make our voices heard,” Ludacris says in one of the ads. “There is nothing more important right now. If you’ve been out marching in these streets, exercise your rights. You now need to exercise you right to vote,.”

“It is really really important to make sure people don’t sit at home,” Dupri told The Hollywood Reporter. “There are a lot of people I know that are still on the fence about voting, period.”

“Our campaign is focused on meeting voters where they are with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ message to build back better,” said Biden’s director of strategic communications Kamau Marshall. “These events and new GOTV ads with various influencers reach a critical audience of Black voters that we’re hoping to turn out this election.”

The announcement comes as voter registration deadlines end in 12 states including  Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

“He really wants to hear what we have to say. He came to the meeting with a pad and a pencil. He didn’t come to the meeting acting like he’s the boss, or the president,” Dupri says.

Biden’s latest round of ads marks the second major push to engage Black voters. Over the last month Biden’s running mate Sen. Kamala Harris and the former vice president hosted digital initiatives aimed at Black voters. In August Harris held an inaugural “Sister To Sister” roundtable aimed at Black women. Panelists featured Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence, DNC Black Caucus Chair Virgie Rollins, and Chairwoman of Sisters Lead, Sisters Vote Melanie Campbell, along with Sen. Harris and Rep. Lawrence.

Biden’s campaign sponsored a series of interviews titled “Shop Talk” to engage Black men. The latest episode included singer-songwriter Anthony Hamilton and actor Terrence J along with the NBA star Harrison Barnes, Rep. G.K. Butterfield and Dr. Everett B. Ward.

“We need all we can get to change the narrative, to change the situation of the United States of America,” Hamilton said. “I want to be as loud as I can, as visible as I can. Whether it be speaking, singing, whatever I can do to bring people to a comfortable spot of acceptance.”

