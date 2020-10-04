Beauty
How to Style…Faux Locs

The best products and tools, plus a step-by-step breakdown of how to get this look

ULTA Beauty Faux Locs

Source: iOne Creative Team / iOne Creative Team

Get the Look:

Faux locs are a protective style that offers tons of versatility.

This go-to look starts with squeaky cleansed, conditioned and detangled hair. Use a comb to create a parted row at the nape of your neck. Create vertical parts after determining the desired twist size. For thicker, chunkier locs, create larger parts.

For thinner locs, create smaller parts. Apply an anti-frizz cream like Curlsmith’s Defining Style Soufflé to keep frizz at bay. Create a braid using synthetic hair, then wrap the synthetic strand around each braid. Twist downward and repeat.

Ready to try this look? Products available at Ulta Beauty. 

How to Style…Faux Locs  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

