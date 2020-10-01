Biden Breaks Fundraising Record After First Debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign is setting a single-day record after his appearance in Tuesday’s presidential debate. The campaign raised more than 21-and-a-half million dollars on Wednesday, it’s best day yet. About ten million of that came in during and immediately after the debate. More than 215-thousand people donated, and 60-thousand of them were donating to his campaign for the first time. The campaign says 100-thousand people signed up to volunteer.

“I wonder how much ’45’ pulled in after Tuesday’s debate.”

(Source-Newsweek)

