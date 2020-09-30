British Brand Fred Perry Halts Sale Of Polo Shirt Because Of Its Association With Proud Boys

If there’s one way to describe the first night of the 2020 Presidential debate is… shocking.

Joe Biden did his best to ward off Donald Trump, but as expected, he overtalked the former VP and injected rhetoric and lies every chance he could. Even when it was Trump’s turn to answer questions, he’d beat around the bush– and that was never more apparent than when he was asked to denounce the white supremacy group known as the Proud Boys.

“Sure, I’m willing to [tell them to stand down], but I would say almost everything I see is from the left-wing, not from the right-wing. I’m willing to do anything. I want to see peace,” Trump said, trying to put all the blame on the democrats for igniting violence during the country’s racial unrest.

After Biden pressed him further saying, “Say it. Do it. Say it,” he still refused.

Instead, he said, “Proud Boys — stand back and stand by. But I’ll tell you what. I’ll tell you what. Somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not a right-wing problem.”

Fred Perry kills its yellow-tipped black polo shirt, denounces fascist appropriators https://t.co/OOVnCGguZH — Firestorm Collective (@FirestormCoop) September 27, 2020

Now, British clothing brand Fred Perry has pulled a polo shirt from the US market after it became associated with the far-right group. The polo shirt that’s become synonymous with the Proud Boys was black with two yellow stripes on the collar and on the sleeves.

Fred Perry refuses to be part of any appropriation of its garments.

“Despite its lineage, we have seen that the Black/Yellow/Yellow twin tipped shirt is taking on a new and very different meaning in North America as a result of its association with the Proud Boys. That association is something we must do our best to end,” the brand said in a press release. “We therefore made the decision to stop selling the Black/Yellow/Yellow twin tipped shirt in the US from September 2019, and we will not sell it there or in Canada again until we’re satisfied that its association with the Proud Boys has ended.”

The brand is also looking into taking legal action as well.