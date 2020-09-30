Here Are Tips On How To Travel During The Coronavirus Pandemic [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
If you’re itching to get out of the house and travel you’re not alone.  As the country starts to open, many are starting to take the risk to travel.  Though coronavirus is still affecting lives daily, Dr. Collier shares tips on how to travel properly during the pandemic to prevent getting sick.

The number one recommendation is to always wear your mask and to keep your distance from others.  Be sure to listen to the other tips to have the safest corona-free travel experience.  

[caption id="attachment_3154885" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Aniesia Williams / Aniesia Williams[/caption] Throughout the world, there are many thriving black-owned businesses, whether it’s a restaurant, beauty care, online business, etc. We all have been stuck in the house due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of us are counting down the days until we can start traveling again (safely). When that time comes you can travel and support black businesses at the same time! Check out some of the best black-owned hotels around the world. RELATED NEWS: 5 Black Owned Mascara Lines For Your Next Beauty Splurge Noooooo! Some Of Your Favorite Black-Owned Hair Brands Aren’t Black-Owned Couple Creates App To Find Black-Owned Restaurants HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

