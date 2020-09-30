TRIED IT: The Nailest’s At Home Press-On Nail Kit Have My Hands Looking Salon Fresh!

I haven’t been to the nail salon since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and let me tell you… the struggle has been real! There’s just something about going to the nail salon on a Saturday morning for a fresh manicure that brightens your mood and sets the tone for the week. While I certainly miss that feeling, I’m still not quite sure I’m ready to venture back to the salon for another appointment. Rather than continue suffering, I decided to take matters into my own hands and recently discovered an at-home, press on nail kit called The Nailest to take all my pain away! Even though I’ve only had my new kit for a few days, I can already tell it’s going to be the answer to all of my current and future manicure woes!

The Nailest is an online nail bar and has all of us covered with their collection of ready-to-ship luxury press-on nails. As a winner of the 2019 Allure’s Best of Beauty Awards, The Nailest has given a whole new meaning to what we once knew as “press-on nails”. Rather than those traditional press-ons that you might find at your local convenience store, The Nailest has a variety of trend-setting acrylics that make your nails look like you just left the salon. Each set is designed for durable wear and, rather than being one size fits all like most press-ons, come in standard and custom sizes ranging from XS to L, which makes this a perfect solution for me and my tiny fingers.

Founded by two Los Angeles-based friends Chen and Chris (AKA C&C), The Nailest’s instant nails are formulated with top-quality gel and offer fashionable solutions for those who like a shiny look or the matte finish. Each and every Nailest set includes a full prep kit with two sheets of nail tabs, one nail glue, one cuticle push stick, and one nail file to help you get that fresh set look in no time. To help prevent breakage, the specially-formulated material is thickened at the stress points in the same look and feel of actual acrylic nails from a salon.

My set arrived with 30 different tips offering a variety of designs to choose from depending on my mood. The application was super easy to use and included step-by-step instructions to ensure that my mani didn’t end up looking like my 11-year-old cousin did it. I’m a coffin nail shape girl, so the coffin nail designs were my instant favorite. But in case I ever want to switch up my style, The Nailest also offers C-Curve Long Coffin and Short Square shapes for any occasion.

So far, I love my Nailest nails and I’m excited to try the variety of designs over the next few weeks. These press-on nails are the perfect solution to anyone looking to spice up their at-home look without going to the nail salon!

For more, follow The Nailest on Instagram @thenailestco or visit https://thenailest.com/.

RELATED STORIES:

Nail Designer Sells Out After Teyana Taylor Buys Her Luxury Press-On Nails On Blackout Tuesday

Pear Nova Founder Rachel James Dishes On Creating A Nail Empire And Fall 2020 Nail Trends

10 Luxury Press-On Nail Shops That Can Deliver Claws To Your Door

TRIED IT: The Nailest’s At Home Press-On Nail Kit Have My Hands Looking Salon Fresh! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: