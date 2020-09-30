Kevin Durant Confirms What We Knew Along, He & Kyrie Irving Were Talking About Teaming Up At The 2019 All-Star Game

Basketball conspiracy theorists just got their huge aha moment thanks to this latest revelation from Kevin Durant.

Remember that video of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving having a casual conversation before the 2019 NBA All-Star game in Charlotte? The one many people believed was the moment that both Irving and Durant decided to join forces, well they were right. When it first began circulating around social media, Irving immediately clapped back at the media and shot down all of the rumors at the time, claiming he and KD were going to team up.

“It’s a video of me and one of my best friends talking. And then it turns out to be a dissection of a free-agency meeting?… That’s what disconnects me from all that s***.”

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last night 👀 (@jpizzy15 sent me the video) pic.twitter.com/xKXT8MPnwm — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) February 18, 2019

Welp turns out that Kyrie was once again lying, thanks to KD confirming that during the meeting, they did, in fact, talk about going to another team together. Durant dropped the news during a recent episode of his podcast, The ETC’s with Kevin Durant on The Boardroom. Around the 36-minute mark, Durant states:

“The All-Star game video where they caught us in the hallway. That’s when it was solidified that we were going somewhere. They didn’t know for a fact where it was, but it was somewhere.”

We now know that somewhere happened to be Brooklyn. Durant also revealed that seeds for them teaming were planted before the All-Star game conversation, stating:

“Like we would have these types of [basketball related] conversations all day, every day. And it grew from there. It just grew from there, it was organic, you know what I’m saying? And it wasn’t something that you can kind of pinpoint and say like, this was the moment. It just, it just happened.”

Well, there you have it. Now we are eager to see how the pair will work together on the court, Durant has not suited up for the Nets yet, and Irving debut season with Brooklyn was marred with injury despite showing flashes of brilliance. When they finally touch the court together, they are expected to be one of the top 5 teams in the league. We can’t wait to see how this experiment works out.

