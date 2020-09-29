Ciara Gives Us Hair Envy In Her Latest IG TV Video

2020 may have been a dub for some, but Ciara might be in the midst of one of her best years yet. The mother of three just welcomed baby Win to their family. She recently joined the Weight Watchers family as a brand ambassador. Between their program and her rigorous workout sessions, she’ll be snapped back to her pre-baby size in no time. Earlier this summer she introduced her own radio show with Apple Music named Level Up. Adding to her list of wins, Ciara released her new song “Rooted” back in August. In true superhuman form, the artist shot the video for the song 2 days before giving birth to her beautiful baby boy.

Releasing new music means jumping on the promotion train. That can be hard to do with 2 young children and a newborn on your hands. Ciara did the next best thing and took to Instagram to show off her Roots. Via IG TV, she appeared fresh faced, with her hair tied back, singing lyrics to her song Rooted. The frame switches to her in full-makeup and a large gorgeous afro. The frame changes once again to Ciara in long box braids, and then to micro twists. The video continues with another hair switch from a short, finger wave cut to long faux loccs.

Ciara accurately captures the many moods that Black women have when manipulating their hair. Our hair is uniquely styled in ways that directly influence American culture. From braids and loccs, to kinky curls and extravagant finger waves, Black women dominate when it comes to setting hair trends. Ciara’s video represents the range of styles a Black girl can go through in the span of 6 months. We are the Queen of versatility.

This was a genius way for Ciara to promote her new song. It would be cool if this caught on as a challenge. What do you think? Are you feeling Ciara’s hairstyles from her IG TV?

