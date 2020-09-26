Paul Pierce Claimed Today’s Players In The NBA Are Scared of LeBron James, Of Course, He Got Clowned

When it comes to putting out ridiculous NBA hot takes, Paul Pierce is definitely THE TRUTH in that department.

Paul Pierce and Magic Johnson are currently competing for the title of who’s worse when it comes to providing reliable NBA analysis. Pierce definitely jumped ahead of Johnson last night during Friday night’s Eastern Conference Finals matchup between the Miami Heat and Pierce’s favorite team, the Boston Celtics.

The future Hall of Famer became the punching bag of #NBATwitter once again when he said the current crop of NBA talent is afraid of LeBron James while his “era” wasn’t.

“Players today are scared of LeBron,” Pierce said. “If they see LeBron standing in front of them, fear shakes in them. I know this. My era is out the league, we weren’t afraid of LeBron. But these guys today, he strikes fear into these guys.”

Yes, he really said that.

It didn’t take long for #NBATwitter to remind Pierce that when he was in the league, LeBron James usually had career nights against him. Pierce got his butt handed to him by Bron, especially during the latter years of his career and while James was in Miami during his prime.

Of course, NBA fans also used the moment to crack jokes on The Truth.

LOL, LeBron James not only lives rent-free in Skip Bayless head but also in Paul Pierce’s dome as well. We won’t be shocked if Pierce still has nightmares about Bron at this point. For someone who calls himself “The Truth” he sure does continue to live in this lie that Bron wasn’t giving him buckets on the court.

