Pac-12 Reverses Course, To Play Football Starting In November

The Pac-12 is reversing course and will play football this fall after all. The seven-game schedule starts Friday, November 6th, with the Pac-12 championship December 18th. No fans will be allowed. The Pac-12 announced in August it was postponing all fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic. The reversal follows a recent, similar move by the Big Ten. The question for the Pac-12 conference, will there be enough games to be eligible to participate in the College Football Playoff since they’re only playing seven games?

(Source-ESPN)

