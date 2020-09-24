Former NBA superstar Delonte West is still in bad shape.

Delonte West is still out in the streets struggling. A new photo surfaced on social media showing the 37-year-old former Cavalier reportedly in Dallas, begging for money. People immediately began to ask, why isn’t anyone helping him? But according to TMZ Sports, West’s former coach Doc Rivers, former St. Joe’s college teammate, Jameer Nelson, the National Basketball Players Association, has been trying to get West the assistance he desperately needs.

Delonte west really out here in north dallas smh pic.twitter.com/9SxZzIO5AP — 🇯🇵 (@CallTcooks) September 22, 2020

This latest photo follows other sightings of the professional baller in the streets looking worse for wear. In 2016, a “fan” spotted West in front of a Jack In The Box and asked him if he was the same West who once got buckets alongside King James. West responded, “I’m not about that life anymore,” and took photos with fans, and he did not look good at all.

Earlier in the year, a video surfaced of West involved in a vicious street fight where he can be seen getting kicked and punched and was left motionless in the middle of a busy road until someone came to help him. We genuinely hope Delonte West gets the help soon, but it would seem that he hasn’t accepted the goodwill from Rivers, Nelson, and the NBA…yet.

West was the 24th overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. He played 8 seasons in the league for the SuperSonics, Mavs, Cavs, and Celtics.

Keep Delonte West in your thoughts and prayers.

Photo: Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Getty

New Disturbing Photo of Delonte West Surfaces, Doc Rivers & NBA Still Trying To Help was originally published on cassiuslife.com

