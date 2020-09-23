Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Joe Biden Discusses The Current State Of The Country & His Presidency Plans [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Former Vice President and Presidential Democratic nominee, Joe Biden joined the show to discuss the current state of the country and his plans for the presidency.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Biden shared details of coronavirus and voting and the ways the current president has dropped the ball.  The possible candidate shared his stance on voters suppression and ways his plans to combat this issue. Visit iwillvote.com  and be sure that you’re registered to vote and have a plan to vote.

Listen to the clip to hear his plans if he wins the election in Novemeber.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

#BROTUS: Our Favorite Bromance Moments Between Barack Obama & Joe Biden

13 photos Launch gallery

#BROTUS: Our Favorite Bromance Moments Between Barack Obama & Joe Biden

Continue reading #BROTUS: Our Favorite Bromance Moments Between Barack Obama & Joe Biden

#BROTUS: Our Favorite Bromance Moments Between Barack Obama & Joe Biden

Joe Biden Discusses The Current State Of The Country & His Presidency Plans [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Joe Biden Discusses The Current State Of The…
 6 hours ago
09.23.20
Photos
Close