Ciara Becomes Global Ambassador For WW After Struggling To Lose Weight After Baby No. 3

After pushing out three babies, getting back in shape isn’t as easy as it was when you were younger… even if you’re as toned and active as Ciara. The Level Up singer announced she is the new ambassador for WW (formerly Weight Watchers).

On top of recently giving birth to baby Win Harrison Wilson, Ciara is juggling her own career, hubby Russell Wilson on the road and planning her children Sienna, 3, and Future Jr’s, 6, virtual school days.

“Life couldn’t be any more hectic than it’s ever been,” she told PEOPLE. “My son is in Zoom classes, and we’re creating an easy plan for my daughter as well with her education.”

Ciara has been vocal about losing the baby weight she put on this pregnancy, and posted her goal to lose 48 pounds on social media.

“48lbs to go! Starting the game plan tomorrow!! P.s. don’t know how easy it’s going be considering 3 baby’s now! Going to work really hard at this! Let’s go Mamma’s,” she wrote on Instagram.

She also revealed she gained 65 pounds with her daughter Sienna and even more with baby Win despite promising herself she would stay in her desired weight range.

“I gained 65 pounds, and I said, ‘I’m not going to do that this time. I’m not going to do it,’” she admitted. “Then I gained probably 65 and some change!”

Ci Ci blames her eating habits for her weight gain and breastfeeding her baby boy Win makes it harder to adhere to postpartum diets. But the WW app and program makes it fun, she says.

“The extreme way that I would approach my eating habits [before] is just unrealistic for me. I have too much to look after, and I’m also breastfeeding,” she revealed. “I’m just getting started, but so far it’s really fun.”

