Georgia Cops Kills Black Man In Same City Where Ahmaud Arbery Was ‘Lynched’

Georgia police officers shot and killed a Black man on Saturday in Brunswick, the same coastal city where Ahmaud Arbery was “lynched” in a killing that was allegedly covered up by local law enforcement. The Brunswick Police Department officers involved in Saturday’s shooting claim that Charles Eric Moses Jr. shot at them before they fatally returned fire.

Ther account provided by police was a familiar one that described a scene of a Moses, 33, running upon seeing officers.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI):

“Preliminary information indicates that a few minutes after 5:00 p.m., a Brunswick Police Officer was patrolling downtown Brunswick when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. While looking for the vehicle, police encountered a man on foot who ran upon seeing the police.

“A foot chase ensued, at which time the individual fired numerous shots in the direction of another officer.”

The GBI said “A weapon was recovered at the scene,” but there was no information about where on Moses’ body he was shot. The general description of the shooting made it sound like he could have been hit in the back as he fled.

It may be hard for some to believe the police’s account on face value following the fallout from the killing of Arbery, who was jogging when he was racially profiled and ambushed by his accused murderers in Brunswick in February.

While Arbery’s case was [mis]handled by the Glynn County Police Department, the subsequent fallout pointed to an incestuous relationship among multiple aspects of local law enforcement that led to a number of conflicts of interest that have contributed to the ongoing delay of justice in the racially charged vigilante shooting from February.

In that case, Glynn County cops did not charge Gregory and Travis McMichael — the former of whom once worked for the Brunswick Police Department — and allowed them to go home.

In other words, while it’s become increasingly tough to believe one-sided police narratives about shootings officers are involved in — especially when the victim is Black — it’s even more challenging to accept as fact any account from law enforcement in Brunswick, Georgia.

It’s no wonder that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has said that Arbery was”lynched.”

To further complicate matters, the GBI said after it’s completed its investigation of the shooting, it will refer the case to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office — the same office that had to recuse itself from Arbery’s case because Gregory McMichael worked for more than 20 years with District Attorney Jackie Johnson’s office.

Johnson’s voluntary recusal led to the case being assigned to Ware County District Attorney George Barnhill, who eventually also had to recuse himself after Arbery’s mom, Wanda Cooper, found out that Barnhill’s son works in the Brunswick district attorney’s office, which had previously employed Gregory McMichael.

Arbery’s case is now being presided over by Joyette Holmes, a Black woman who is also the district attorney in Cobb County, a former judge and a Republican. She was appointed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, prompting suspicion that she may have been hand-picked to prosecute the case because of her political ties and her apparent loyalty to the governor, who has emerged as a contemptuous figure in the Black community from both rigging his election in 2018 as well as reacting recklessly to the coronavirus crisis in Georgia.

This is America.

