Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Eva’s Corner: Tyler Perry’s ‘Quilt’ Emmy Speech Is An Inspiration For Your Future [WATCH]

Today’s Eva’s Corner is all about inspiring yourself to make a change for the next generation. The 2020 Emmy’s last night was monumental for the culture.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Tyler Perry stole the show with his moving speech discussing diversity and black people making a way for others in the future.  He used a story about his grandmother’s to explain how he’s building his own lane to return build a lane for African-Americans in the future.  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - Arrivals

Black Hollywood Shows Up For Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Black Hollywood Shows Up For Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Black Hollywood Shows Up For Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala [PHOTOS]

Black Hollywood Shows Up For Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala [PHOTOS]

Tyler Perry has made history again by opening the first black-owned film complex. Tyler Perry Studios is located on the old Fort McPherson U.S. Army military base in Atlanta and is 330 acres. SEE ALSO: Tyler Perry Gets Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Black Hollywood came out to support Tyler Perry at the grand opening gala.  Many of our favorites were there looking stunning like Oprah Winfrey and Stedman, Beyonce, Halle Berry, Cecily Tyson, BeBe Winans, Maxwell, Tamron Hall, Michelle Williams, Maxine Waters and many more.

Eva’s Corner: Tyler Perry’s ‘Quilt’ Emmy Speech Is An Inspiration For Your Future [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Eva’s Corner: Tyler Perry’s ‘Quilt’ Emmy Speech Is…
 9 hours ago
09.21.20
Photos
Close