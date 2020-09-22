NJ Sen. Booker Condemns GOP Senators Going Back On Words From 2016

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker says Republicans going back on the Supreme Court standard they set in 2016 is greatly damaging. On CBS’ Face The Nation, the New Jersey Democrat said what happened to President Obama‘s nominee Merrick Garland went against a sense of right. Now, Booker says the Senate and the Supreme Court would be damaged if Republicans go back on their comments from four years ago. Booker sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee. That panel would hold a hearing for any nominee put forward by President Trump.

