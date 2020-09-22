News and Headlines
HomeNews And Headlines

NJ Sen. Booker Condemns GOP Senators Going Back On Words From 2016

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker says Republicans going back on the Supreme Court standard they set in 2016 is greatly damaging. On CBS’ Face The Nation, the New Jersey Democrat said what happened to President Obama‘s nominee Merrick Garland went against a sense of right. Now, Booker says the Senate and the Supreme Court would be damaged if Republicans go back on their comments from four years ago. Booker sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee. That panel would hold a hearing for any nominee put forward by President Trump.

Cory Booker Condemning GOP Senators , New Jersey Senator Cory Booker

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated September 2020)
Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Bad Boys For Life&apos;
68 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Sen. Cory Booker: We Have To Make Criminal Justice Reform A Movement In This Country
NJ Sen. Booker Condemns GOP Senators Going Back…
 2 hours ago
09.22.20
Photos
Close