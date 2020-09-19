Ty Lawson’s Instagram Posts Admiring Chinese Women’s Cakes Got Him Banned From CBA

Former NBA baller Ty Lawson is now out of a job in China after a series of inappropriate Instagram Posts.

Ty Lawson got the booted for life from the Chinese Basketball Association this weekend. During a night out on the town, Lawson decided to share his amazement about some revelations about Chinese women. In the first post, Lawson pointed out that he needed to “switch up his stance” when it comes to Chinese women because he learned they “got cakes on the low.” In a second post he shared in his Instagram Stories, Lawson can be seen appearing to be getting a lap dance from a Chinese woman, and he captions the photo “Yolo I guess lol.”

Now, usually, a post like that would be received as a compliment in other places, clearly not in China. As a result of his posts, the CBA banned the baller for life, and his team, the Fujian Sturgeons, dropped him like a bad habit.

Fujian also announced the release of Ty Lawson after his ban for life from Chinese CBA https://t.co/9bkHJXw2Qn — Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) September 19, 2020

Yikes.

Fans didn’t take to kindly and proceeded to flood his Instagram account with racist comments in response to his posts.

The comments on Ty Lawson’s IG account from angry Chinese basketball fans are wild https://t.co/2AoZgctnmZ pic.twitter.com/RxbPT6oFRz — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 19, 2020

The former North Carolina Tarheel and Denver Nuggets point guard was also the subject of jokes as well, of course. You already know Twitter is not going to miss an opportunity to clown the banned baller for his poor decision.

Ty Lawson in China like pic.twitter.com/zG1O7IvyHN — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 19, 2020

One Twitter user even hilariously pointed out that Lawson’s being banned was in response to Donald Trump banning TikTok.

The Us bans tik tok and China ban Ty Lawson pic.twitter.com/3RedEcf7aY — Peter Juillard (@Juillard11Peter) September 19, 2020

We are will to bet Lawson wished he could do that night all over again and don’t hit send on the posts.

Photo: VCG / Getty

