Ghetto Gastro Is Helping You Flex Your New Quarantine-Learned Cooking Skills With Fresh New Appliances

If cooking has become a new pastime of yours since being stuck inside, it’s time to update some of your most-used appliances.

The Bronx collective Ghetto Gastro, known for cheffing it up around the world, tapped Crux to introduced a set of new appliances to help you cook up breakfast, lunch, dinner, and that fourth meal for when the munchies hit you at midnight. The chefs’ goods will be available exclusively at William Sonoma. The entire collection consists of black and red detailed machines like a TRNR Double Rotation Waffle Maker with a striking red inside and matte black finishing.

Elsewhere in the collection is the KING 3.5HP Blender Capacitive Touch, DRIP 14 Cup Programmable Coffee Maker, and SATA 2 Slice Toaster. For those really looking to throw down, there’s the NEFI 6 Slice Digital Toaster Oven with Air Frying, MUSA 6.5 Qt. Air Pro Cook & Fry and BRED 2LB Bread Maker.

“A partnership between NYC-based CRUX and Bronx-based culinary collective Ghetto Gastro, we make kitchen essentials for everyone who’s plugged into the world beyond their kitchen,” explains Ghetto Gastro. “Every piece of the collection is meant to uplift and celebrate the borough, and other places like it, as an unsung driver of global culture.”

Through October 2020, all proceeds from the Ghetto Gastro and Krux collaboration will be donated to ACLU’s Know Your Rights Camp, which educates people about what your rights are, how to exercise them, and what to do when your rights are violated– a vital tool given the current racial unrest throughout the country.

You can preorder the waffle maker for $150 now, ahead of the official September 29 launch of the rest of the collection.

Get a better look at the appliances in the gallery below and also check out what deliciousness the waffle maker is capable of.

Ghetto Gastro and CRUX Kitchen Appliance [Detailed Photos] 14 photos Launch gallery Ghetto Gastro and CRUX Kitchen Appliance [Detailed Photos] 1. Ghetto Gastro CRUX Kitchen Appliances Source:CRUX 1 of 14 2. Ghetto Gastro CRUX Kitchen Appliances Source:CRUX 2 of 14 3. Ghetto Gastro CRUX Kitchen Appliances Source:CRUX 3 of 14 4. Ghetto Gastro CRUX Kitchen Appliances Source:CRUX 4 of 14 5. Ghetto Gastro CRUX Kitchen Appliances Source:CRUX 5 of 14 6. Ghetto Gastro CRUX Kitchen Appliances Source:CRUX 6 of 14 7. Ghetto Gastro CRUX Kitchen Appliances Source:CRUX 7 of 14 8. Ghetto Gastro CRUX Kitchen Appliances Source:CRUX 8 of 14 9. Ghetto Gastro CRUX Kitchen Appliances Source:CRUX 9 of 14 10. Ghetto Gastro CRUX Kitchen Appliances Source:CRUX 10 of 14 11. Ghetto Gastro CRUX Kitchen Appliances Source:CRUX 11 of 14 12. Ghetto Gastro CRUX Kitchen Appliances Source:CRUX 12 of 14 13. Ghetto Gastro CRUX Kitchen Appliances Source:CRUX 13 of 14 14. Ghetto Gastro CRUX Kitchen Appliances Source:CRUX 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Ghetto Gastro and CRUX Kitchen Appliance [Detailed Photos] Ghetto Gastro and CRUX Kitchen Appliance [Detailed Photos]

Ghetto Gastro Is Helping You Flex Your New Quarantine-Learned Cooking Skills With Fresh New Appliances was originally published on cassiuslife.com