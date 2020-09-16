Fab Fall Fashion Trends For The Plus-Size Stylista

As warm temperatures transition to chills in the air and we usher in a new season, we’re ever thankful for the change because summer 2020 was tough. While COVID 19 has prevented us from sitting front row at our favorite fashion show, we’re still swooning over trends for the upcoming fall season. And tis the season for football, pumpkin carving, and breaking out trendy fall outfits that serve beautiful curves, no brakes.

We’re talking leather, layers, sweaters, and other warm attire while continuing to accommodate the curvy girl’s motto, “sun out thighs out.” So although the weather is cooler, you can still pair your shorts, miniskirts, and t-shirts with pieces like blazers, hoodies, and thigh-high boots.

For years, plus-size fashion was boring and shapeless because according to society, our bodies didn’t deserve to be seen nor celebrated. However, that moment has passed and we aren’t afraid to be bold and brilliant because we understand that we are it and we have been it, we just didn’t know it, well we knew it but we were hesitant to embrace it. Today I am here to yet again encourage curvy girls to ignore society’s standards and dress code because we are not who they say we are and most of all, we are the standard. Yes, plus-size women are the largest community of women in the world when you consider plus-size range from sizes 10 and up.

Below you will find some of this season’s fall must-have and fashion trends for girls with curves of all sizes. Oh, and as a bonus, I am adding a few styling tips that I live by. And no, I don’t want you to adopt my style but we all can use a little influence sometimes sis.

1. Denim is one of fashion’s oldest staples and perfect for Fall. Fall is when most brands release their latest denim, right now brands like Lane Bryant, Ashley Stewart, and Good American have amazing new denim options and sales. Every curvy girl should own at least three different cuts of jeans; skinny, bootcut, and boyfriend. Denim is perfect for a dressed-up look paired with heels or a dress down look paired with sneakers. Denim is more than just jeans too, brands like Fashion To Figure and River Island have trendy and sexy denim dresses too. #MYSTYLEJOURNAL Tip: Pair skinny or boyfriend jeans with a sexy lace bustier or bodysuit and a leather bomber or blazer; this look is perfect for brunch, dinner, date night, or a girls night out.

2. Leather is another fashion staple that has evolved over the years. step out of the box a get a leather moto that isn’t the traditional black. Shop brands like Eloquii for an array of different hues of leather moto jackets and other pieces like pants, culottes, skirts, and bralettes. This Fall, a lot of plus size boutiques like Curverra and Honey’s Child Boutique are premiering patented leather looks that are sexy. #MYSTYLEJOURNAL Tip: A leather on leather look is great especially when broken up with layering pieces. pair leather pants and matching leather bralette with a long-sleeve button-down shirt, place the bralette on top of the shirt and don’t tuck the shirt into the pants. Oh and don’t forget the open toe block heel or bootie.

3. A Statement crewneck is another goodie. With all that is going on in the world and plus-size women being so unapologetic t-shirts from brands like Target, Feminine Funk, PHAT Girl Bouteeque, and CAAB Custom are a whole vibe. Crewnecks can be dressed up or down depending on how you feel and the occasion; some people like to cut them up, some like to tie-dye them and some tie them up to show some skin. No matter how you choose to rock them, make it fashion and forward. #MYSTYLEJOURNAL Tip: Pair your crew neck t-shirt with a business suit for a look that is work and play but oozes style, this look can be paired with a pump or a sneaker, and if you want to show some skin make the t-shirt a crop top.

4. I know that many plus-size women tend to shy away from Jumpsuits but they are in, in a major way this Fall. Thanks to indie designers like Jibri, we have options and these are not the jumpsuits of the past. Jibri makes a slouch jumpsuit that is literally perfect for all body types. Now I am not encouraging you to hide all of that voluptuousness because a fitted jumpsuit or catsuit are a mood too. However, just know that you have choices that were not there once upon a time. #MYSTYLEJOURNAL TIP: A flowing duster looks amazing with a jumpsuit especially when you play with colors, prints, and textures.

5. Monochrome is a Fall fashion must Yeah I know many consider it a no-no for plus-size fashion but who cares what they think, they are your clothes, it is your body and your thoughts are all that matter. Your “freakem dress” doesn’t have to be a little black dress paired with a black shoe a nude dress and a nude heel will be just as sexy if not more. #MYSTYLEJOURNAL Tip: Melanin makes everything pop! A head to toe orange look is Fall fashion at its finest, not only does the color produce energy that is undeniable, it shows just how bold you are.

While I could go on for days, I will stop here. However, please don’t forget to accessorize, you can go extremely gaudy, colorful, or simple just remember that accessories matter too sis. You can shop at places like Burlington, Nasty Gal, Shein, and Zara for great accessories.

More From Our Debut Digital Cover:

Cover Story: Jordyn Woods: Good Girl Gone Baddie

Jordyn Woods Defines Her Style And Fall Fashion Staples

Jordyn Woods Makes Her Acting Debut In ‘Trigger’

Pear Nova Founder Rachel James Dishes On Creating A Nail Empire And Fall 2020 Nail Trends

Down 150 Pounds: How Weight Loss Surgery Transformed My Life

Mahogany Waldon Created This Healing Stationery Company Following The Killing Of George Floyd

Your Dermatologist-Approved Fall And Winter Skincare Guide for 2020

Fab Fall Fashion Trends For The Plus-Size Stylista was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: