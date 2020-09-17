Kanye West Calls Music Industry, NBA “Modern Day Slave Ships”

Kanye West is coming out against Universal Music Group and Sony Music in a new series of tweets. Following up on a separate rant Monday night, West demanded to see every artist’s contract from the two companies. In the series of tweets, the “Donda” rapper claimed that he would not sit idly by while watching his “people be enslaved” and called the NBA, along with UMG, “modern day slave ships.” He then went on to call himself the “new Moses.” Just before typing these statements, Kanye also requested an apology from Drake and J. Cole.

“Is he supposed to be running for President?”

(Source-Variety)

