Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

Kim Kardashian Joins Campaign To Stop Misinformation On Facebook, Instagram

Kim Kardashian is joining the Stop Hate For Profit campaign which aims to hold social media platforms accountable for content. Kim took to her socials to say while she loves connecting with her fans though her social media channels, on Wednesday she will be “freezing” her Facebook and Instagram account. She says she cannot be silent while the platforms “allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation” which splits America apart. She slammed the platforms saying they only take steps after people are killed and it plays a hand in undermining democracy. Stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington, and Sacha Baron Cohen are also joining the protest.

(Source-CNN)

 

Kim Kardashian , Stop Hate For Profit campaign

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated September 7th)
LA Special Screening Of Paramount&apos;s "Sonic The Hedgehog"
66 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian Joins Campaign To Stop Misinformation On…
 2 hours ago
09.16.20
Photos
Close