Macy’s Parade Goes Virtual This Year

It's a COVID-19 world and we're living in it…

This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is going virtual due to COVID-19. New York City Mayor de Blasio says New Yorkers can feel the spirit and the joy of that day online and on TV. Macy’s say there will be a 75-percent reduction in participants and there will be no parade route. Production will take place in and around Herald Square. In addition, the Giant Balloon Inflation public event, the night before the parade, is being canceled.

(Source-CNN)

