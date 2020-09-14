House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, “Forget Him.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Americans should “forget” everything that President Trump says about mail-in voting for the election.

Speaking on MSNBC, the California Democrat says they do not “agonize” over the election, but instead they organize. Pelosi says the fact that he would try to persuade people that their vote doesn’t count tells you everything you need to know about this president. Pelosi say they should not dwell, but rather they should move forward to crush the virus and whoever wins in November, they will honor that decision by the American people.

Make sure that you’re registered and make sure that you go VOTE!

