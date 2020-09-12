Source Says Megan Thee Stallion Case “Open And Shut,” Authorities Slow To Arrest Tory Lanez

Two months ago, fans were hit with the news of Megan Thee Stallion’s shocking gunshot wound after a night of partying with Kylie Jenner went wrong in July. With the unfolding details all pointing to Tory Lanez as the shooter, there’s a growing concern as to why the pint-sized Canadian has yet to be arrested for his allegedly reckless actions.

In an exclusive scoop from PageSix, a source close to the situation says Megan’s case is “open and shut,” and suggests the lack of urgency to arrest Lanez is because authorities aren’t allocating the same resources to it as if the victim were a white college student.

“Sources tell us the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has been given all of the evidence believed necessary to move forward with the case, including witness statements, text messages, a 911 call, video, and medical records.”

Yes, the same text messages Tory sent to Megan confessing to the shooting and blaming his actions on drinking too much alcohol.

The tea spilling continues.

“The medical records, we’re told, prove that Megan, 25, was shot because the documents state the “Savage” rapper suffered “gunshot wounds” on the night of the attack. Initial media reports stated she cut her feet with glass.”

“This is not in dispute,” the insider said.

Initially, the “Savage” rapper wasn’t forthcoming with naming the munchkin as the shooter, but later had a change of heart where she called Lanez out directly. “I ain’t tell the police what happened immediately right then because I ain’t want to die,” she admitted during an Instagram Live video last month.

Megan hopped on live and said Tory Lanez shot her 😟 pic.twitter.com/oaHD43Q6dG — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 21, 2020

Nevertheless, the video and Twitter posts Lanez subliminally liked that justified the senseless shooting have also been added to the LADA’s evidence file. And an attorney at Roc Nation, Megan’s label, has confirmed they are fully cooperating with authorities. So, why has he only been changed with gun possession since the shooting?

A spokesperson for the LADA claims the case is still under investigation due to pending lab results, not because of racial bias.

“We are awaiting the results of the full investigation, including lab analysis of physical evidence,” Officer Ricardo Santiago added. “As prosecutors, we are ethically and legally required to review all of the evidence in a case before deciding whether or not to file criminal charges. Race is never a consideration.”

Source Says Megan Thee Stallion Case “Open And Shut,” Authorities Slow To Arrest Tory Lanez was originally published on hiphopwired.com

