The global pandemic is going on eight months now, and people are still adjusting to their new normal.

One of the biggest adjustments –other than socially distancing– is, of course, wearing a mask. People have gone from the simple non-surgical mask to the most luxe ones you can think of. And now, Louis Vuitton has joined in on the fashionable mask game with something a bit different than the usual coverings that you secure around your ears.

It’s made up of a transparent visor and an adjustable headband secured with gold studs that are detailed in the fashion house’s monogram pattern. The padded headband is attached to the transparent bill, which helps protect your face from the dangerous particles in the air and liquids, and also offers shelter from UV rays as it transitions from light to dark when exposed to direct sunlight. According to Vogue, it will drop on October 31 for $970.

While this is Louis Vuitton’s first time selling PPE, this isn’t the first time they’ve taken an active approach to the coronavirus pandemic. The LVMH group spent weeks repurposing their production workshops to make alternative non-surgical face masks for the general public. It reopened 12 of its Louis Vuitton handbag factories to do so. They also provide 261 ventilators to hospitals in Paris, France, to help fight the virus back in April. For those same hospitals, the brand made gowns for frontline hospital workers, which faced a severe shortage of protective clothing. The gowns were manufactured by volunteers at a workshop near the Louis Vuitton headquarters in Paris.

Outside of its native Paris, LV also helped people in the states by donating 25,000 face masks to several New York hospitals– one of the hardest hit states. Non-surgical masks are also made at the Maison’s U.S. workshops in California, Texas, and New Jersey.

PPE Goes Luxe With Louis Vuitton’s Face Shield was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: