MDA Telethon Returning Next Month With Host Kevin Hart

The famous telethon that raised two-billion dollars for muscular dystrophy is coming back. It used to be a Labor Day tradition hosted by Jerry Lewis. That ended five years ago but next month, Kevin Hart steps in. The actor and comedian will be joined by other celebrities including Jack Black, Josh Gad and Eva Longoria. The two hour special airs October 24th.

Click here for more on this story—-https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/kevin-hart-host-muscular-dystrophy-224123573.html

