The Mike Epps Hip Hop Party brings together iconic artists from the Golden Age of Hip Hop, for a night of extraordinary performances, made available to you right at home.

The Mike Epps Hip Hop Party is an online, at-home concert event, featuring performances by: Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, KRS-One, Doug E. Fresh, and Greg Nice & Hosted by comedian, Mike Epps!

