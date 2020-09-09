Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife Asks Courts To Make Him Sit For Deposition He’s Been Dodging

Social media was taken aback when news broke that Dr. Dre’s soon to be ex-wife, Nicole Young was demanding $2 million a month in spousal support as, well, that’s kind of OD, but when you get accustomed to a life of luxury, what can you expect? And though the D.R.E is holding onto his pre-nuptial agreement like it’s a sample that no one’s thought to use on a record, Nicole isn’t going let the doc off the hook that easy.

After having skipped a few previously scheduled depositions, TMZ is reporting thatYoung has filed new legal documents asking the courts to have Dr. Dre sit down for a 21-hour deposition in which her lawyers will use 8 hours to grill Dre on the validity of the couple’s pre-nup and another 13 hours on financial issues. She is not playing with him, b.

Tired of the games that he’s been playing with her lawyers, Young tells the court that Dr. Dre feels free to do whatever he wants as he “has grown accustom to doing whatever he likes, whenever he so chooses,” and isn’t budging on her stance that she deserves to continue to live the lavish life post-marriage and is making sure Dre answers whatever questions her legal time has lined up in order to ensure that she does.

Nicole also claims Dre’s credibility is a crucial part of the case … and because they’re beefing over the validity of the prenup, it’s incredibly important to have him sit for an in-person deposition instead of holding one over Zoom.

Nicole doesn’t think Dre’s particularly at-risk for COVID-19 and insists he’s more than capable of doing it in person with appropriate safeguards in place.

Nicole also wants the court to fine him $50k for not playing by the rules in their divorce case.

Looks like the legendary Hip-Hop icon might not survive the financial aftermath of this divorce proceedings. On the bright side (if there is one) Dr. Dre might actually hit the studio and create tons of new music to recoup the millions he stands to lose in the near future. Just sayin.’

