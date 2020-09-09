Giannis Antetokounmpo Assures Fans He’s Not Leaving After He & The Bucks Limp Out of The Playoffs

After another disappointing playoff run, Giannis Antetokounmpo had to reassure Milwaukee Bucks fans he is not going anywhere.

Before COVID-19 shut everything down, the Milwaukee Bucks were on top of the world and looked like a sure bet to get to the NBA finals win the chip. Once the NBA Restart Playoffs began, the Bucks didn’t look that the team that was blowing out opponents on the court. The Miami Heat, led by Jimmy Butler, honestly had the formula to handle Giannis and his crew since the regular season made light work of the NBA’s “best team” if we’re going off just wins and losses.

It didn’t help that Giannis wasn’t on the court to help his team stave off elimination after suffering a right ankle sprain in game 4, which kept him out of game 5. Following the Bucks disheartening 103-94 loss, the Greek Freak spoke with Yahoo Sports and let the Bucks fans know he is not going anywhere. Giannis will become a free agent following the 2020-21 season, but he insisted he will not be requesting a trade.

“It’s not happening. That’s not happening. Some see a wall and go in [another direction]. I plow through it. We just have to get better as a team, individually, and get right back at it next season.”

"Hopefully we can build a culture in Milwaukee for many years that can come out here and compete every single year for a championship."

This is the second straight year that Giannis and the Bucks have come up very short of their goal of winning an NBA championship following an exceptional regular season. Antetokounmpo recognizes that but is not letting it change his attitude towards the Milwaukee Bucks.

“If winning a championship was easy, everyone would have one. We lost. Everyone saw that we lost. It’s disappointing, but what are we going to do? We’re going to keep working. I’ve got confidence in my teammates.”

Well, we heard this kind of talk from an NBA superstar before they decided to take their talents somewhere else. But, maybe Giannis is serious and wants to win in Milwaukee. Besides, as he said, winning chips is not easy and possibly needs one more piece in the form of another teammate to achieve his ultimate goal.

All eyes will be on the Milwaukee Bucks as they now enter the offseason.

