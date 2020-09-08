Multiple Boats Sink During “The Great American” Boat Parade While Supporting Trump’s Campaign

Things got a little wet and wild this weekend for some Trump supporters who participated in a lake parade. The New York Times reports that numerous people were rescued and at least four boats sank on the waters of Lake Travis in Texas on Saturday. The boaters were participating in the“Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade” and sullied the waters with Pro-Trump flags and banners before becoming overwhelmed by turbulent waves.

The Sheriff’s Office in Travis County received “multiple” calls of boats in distress starting at 12:15 p.m. local time, a spokeswoman, Kristen Dark, said.

“We had an exceptional number of boats on the lake today,” she said. “When they all started moving at the same time, it generated significant waves.”

Firefighters pulled “numerous” people out of the water, said Braden Frame, president of the Lake Travis Fire Fighters Association.

Rough waters on Lake Travis as hundreds of boats in Trump boat parade. Several swaamped. #Statesman @bobphoto pic.twitter.com/DPpKKhgljF — bobphoto (@bobphoto) September 5, 2020

Trump Boat Parade in Lake Travis in Austin … ongoing right now! pic.twitter.com/v6cPriq0JJ — Tom T (@t4tigerblue) September 5, 2020

Steve Salinas, who helped organize the event that over 2,000 people expressed interest in attending, told The Times the boat parade was “one way that Trump supporters can get out and express themselves without causing too much trouble or congestion in streets.” After Saturday’s event proved to be more dangerous than he expected, he told the Times that he thinks the various sized boats ranging from his 22-foot boat to 60-foot yachts to tiny eight-foot boats caused the chaos.

“You can have really great water one second, and it could get some pretty heavy swells in a matter of minutes,” he said. “Once boats get on a lake, mother nature has its own plans.”

Several boats sank during an event billed as a "Trump Boat Parade" on Lake Travis near Austin, Texas. Travis County Fire and EMS dispatchers described "very rough" conditions on the lake. https://t.co/GGzCJ8UvwX pic.twitter.com/QK6WLunVF4 — ABC News (@ABC) September 6, 2020

Multiple other boat parades for Trump happened across the country on Saturday, including in New Jersey and Florida. Next up, “The Great American” boat parade is taking place at Georgia’s Lake Lanier, you know—the lake that’s reportedly haunted and where multiple people perish on a regular basis.

Just a part of the Great American Boat Parade on Lake Lanier in Georgia. Around 1,200 boats expected 🇺🇸 #lakelanier @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/ndIZu1BHso — Lauren Hunter (@thegabelle) September 6, 2020

WSBTV reports that the organizers of this Cheeto In Chief parade are taking safety precautions including a route for boaters to follow.

“We have spent the past weeks organizing this great event down to the last detail. We have our staging area, route, and most importantly our rules and regulations for safety. We have planned a route free if pinch points and obstacles on Lanier so every boat in the parade will be free from hazards. We have organized a grid that places vessels of the same length together for the upmost of safety,” the event page said.

As you can imagine, people are imploring Lake Lanier to “do its thing” and hilarious memes are afloat, pun intended.

My ancestors showing up to the lake Lanier boat rally with they swim caps on getting ready to shake things up pic.twitter.com/xXt96FElot — Ariel (@badgalarii__) September 6, 2020

Lake Lanier waiting for its turn tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/MsrrWr3vnO — AMINAH (@AtlantaWife) September 5, 2020

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Let’s see how this works out…

