Schumer Pushes For DeJoy Investigation

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling for an investigation into Postmaster General Louis DeJoy after DeJoy reportedly paid employees for political donations. The Washington Post reports DeJoy pressured workers at his former North Carolina business to donate to Republican candidates and would later give them bonuses. Schumer said the very serious allegations must be investigated immediately. He pointed to North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, who said the actions merit investigation by state and federal authorities.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy , Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

