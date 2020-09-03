Entertainment Buzz
Chadwick Boseman’s Death Leads To Jump In “Black Panther” Soundtrack Streaming

Streams of the “Black Panther” soundtrack are skyrocketing after the death of star Chadwick Boseman. The Marvel film’s 14-track album gained over three-million U.S. on-demand streams in two days. That’s a jump of over 100-percent. “All the Stars” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA has the highest growth. Digital song sales jumped by over 700-percent last week.

Click here for more on this story—https://www.bet.com/music/2020/09/02/black-panther-soundtrack-streaming-spikes-following-chadwick-bos.html

