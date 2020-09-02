Crime
Prosecutors Try To ‘Posthumously Frame Breonna Taylor To Clear Police,’ Attorneys Charge

The fix seems to be 100% in.

The attorneys representing the family of Breonna Taylor slammed Kentucky prosecutors’ apparent attempt at slandering the reputation of the young woman who was killed in a hail of bullets fired by police during a botched warrant execution at her home in March.

The lawyers for Taylor’s family were reacting to the reports that local prosecutors offered Taylor’s incarcerated ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover a plea deal if he would claim she was a co-defendant in a drug case. The reported plea deal suggests that law enforcement was desperately looking for a way to incriminate Taylor and assassinate her character in death, which could prevent the case from progressing and keep the officers involved in the shooting from being arrested and charged with any crimes at all nearly six months after she was killed in her own home while sleeping.

Glover, however, refused to lie to police about Taylor, who was employed as an EMT and working on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus.

“We are outraged that prosecutors would attempt to justify Breonna Taylor’s death by leaning on Jamarcus Glover to falsely state – after her death – that she was part of an organized crime syndicate. This is why the Black community has no trust in America’s justice system,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump and co-counsels Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker said in a statement on Tuesday. “It’s enormously ironic that the accused drug dealer here acted with honor, refusing to falsely discredit Bre after her death – even when offered the temptation of no prison time for lying, while prosecutors and police acted in the most egregiously dishonest and dishonorable way possible. The police killed Bre once, and now they’re trying to kill her again by killing her reputation and her good name. Disgusting behavior by those who are supposed to be the protectors of justice.”

The claims came on the same day that Taylor’s boyfriend, who was also shot but survived, filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the members of the Lousiville Metro Police Department (LMPD), the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the Louisville/Jefferson County metro government, according to CNN.

Kenneth Walker, who was with Taylor on that fateful night when the cops used their illicitly obtained no-knock warrant at a location that turned out to be completely wrong, is suing for $10.5 million in part because he said the LMPD tried “to silence me and cover up Breonna’s murder” by initially charging him with a crime.

The legally licensed gun owner who is citing the state’s “stand your ground” law shot at the door as police executed their warrant because he suspected burglars were trying to break in. In doing so, one of Walker’s bullets struck an officer and left a non-life-threatening injury. That prompted the LMPD to arrest Walker and charge him with the attempted murder of a police officer. The charges were later dropped.

Walker said in his lawsuit that he “lives in constant fear” and “would never knowingly shoot a police officer.”

Prosecutors Try To ‘Posthumously Frame Breonna Taylor To Clear Police,’ Attorneys Charge  was originally published on newsone.com

