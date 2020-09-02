R. Kelly’s Almost Got Shanked In Jail, Requests He Be Let Out

R. Kelly’s legal issues continue to mount with no foreseeable end in sight. Rumors about him catching the beats are true.

As spotted on Raw Story the Chicago native was given a very rude awakening last week by one of his fellow prisoners. According to court documentation, an inmate with “f— the feds” tattooed on his face apparently made his way into Robert’s cell while he was sleeping and proceeded to stomp his head in. According to the New York Post, the assailant, tried and failed to shank the crooner with an ink pen.

Naturally, the attack concerned his legal team thus they are now asking that the disgraced singer be set free and spend his time at his home while he waits for trial.

“Only in a Third World nation could somebody be held, indefinitely, without the possibility of going to trial. It is un-American. It is illegal,” wrote his lawyer Steven Greenberg. “If Mr. Kelly cannot be provided with a trial, at a minimum he should be able to await that trial in a less restrictive environment.” This is not the first time his attorneys have made the request. Earlier this year they pleaded with the judge for Kelly to be sent home due to Covid-19 concerns. Since the self-proclaimed King of R&B is deemed a flight risk the petition was denied.

The “Step In The Name Of Love” singer faces several federal charges of sexual abuse and witness tampering in his 2008 child pornography case. Additionally he is accused of racketeering conspiracy in U.S. District Court of New York for allegedly picking out under aged girls at his concerts and priming them for future sexual relations. Most recently some of his associates were also caught up in legal drama for reported witness intimation and bribery. Additionally his manager has been accused of calling in a shooting threat to the 2018 screening of Surviving R. Kelly screening in New York City.

Photo: Cook County Department of Corrections

