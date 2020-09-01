One of the most important shows to the culture is turning 30. The crew who provided us so many laughs and memories are reassembling to celebrate the occasion.

As spotted on Deadline the cast from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will be reuniting to celebrate their three decade anniversary. According to the report all the surviving actors including Will Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro and even DJ Jazzy Jeff will on set to discuss the sitcom. The special will air on September 30 on HBO Max, which is the same day it originally premiered on NBC. The network is touting the upcoming talk session as an unscripted platform for the gang to discuss the series, how it all came together, some of its most beloved scenes and its’ impact on the culture after all this time.

This reunion special will coincide with a forthcoming reboot to the original. While it will include all the key characters from the original this version will be a drama. The idea was inspired by a 2019 fan-made video simply titled Bel-Air. It quickly went viral with over a million views within a couple of weeks. Apparently it landed on Will Smith’s radar and he thought the idea was brilliant. You can see his response to the trailer that is now on the way to becoming a show below.

A ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Reunion Special Is Coming To HBO Max was originally published on hiphopwired.com

