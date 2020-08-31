Chadwick Boseman Visited Terminally Ill Kids At St. Jude Before He Passed

While the world continues to mourn the loss of Chadwick Boseman we are now just realizing how truly special he really was. The thespian gave the little time he had left to others.

As spotted on TMZ the man behind the greatness of Black Panther proved that not all heroes wear capes. Shortly after his sudden passing on Friday, August 28 an outpouring of praise regarding his character has been ongoing from far and wide. The South Carolina native led by example in more ways than we ever were privy to. Shortly after he left us St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital posted to their social media accounts thanking him for his contributions.

According to the facility since 2018 he had paid visits to terminally ill children. Not only did he show up to brighten up their days but he also came bearing gifts and thoughtfully engaged with the youth there to provide the inspiration to them. “He was an incredible role model for our patients and children from all around the world. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time” the post read.

During a promotional run for Black Panther he got emotional while detailing those visits at SiriusXM. Chadwick was 43.

