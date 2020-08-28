Jacob Blake Handcuffed To Hospital Bed, Family Says

Jacob Blake, the man who was shot seven times by a Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer on Sunday (August 23), is now handcuffed to his hospital bed, his family said.

Blake, who is temporarily paralyzed from the waist down, has spent several days in the hospital and his uncle told CNN on Thursday (August 27) that Blake’s father visited his son in the hospital, recovering from at least one recent surgery and is “heartbroken” over his son’s treatment and condition.

“This is an insult to injury,” Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob said. “He is paralyzed and can’t walk and they have him cuffed to the bed. Why?”

Authorities have yet to inform Blake, his family or the general public as to why he’s being handcuffed or what he’s been arrested or charged with.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers spoke during a press conference on Thursday (August 27) and commented that he “couldn’t imagine” why Blake was handcuffed.

“I would have no personal understanding why that would be necessary,” Evers said. “I would hope that we would be able to find a more, a better way to help him … in recovering. That seems counterintuitive. It seems to be bad medicine.”

Protests have occurred nightly since the shooting and a wildcat strike has occurred across the sports world from the NBA to the WNBA, the MLB and MLS. On Thursday (August 27), players from the NFL announced they were also striking in solidarity.

Two people were shot and killed during a protest on Tuesday (August 25) in Kenosha. A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide for his alleged role in the incident.

“We just want to make sure the supervisors, those who are in charge, understand that (Blake’s) mother and … his father just want justice,” Justin Blake told CNN on Wednesday (August 26). “We don’t want to talk to him. He should have to deal with the system that’s in front of him, and we need to make sure that that system works.”

