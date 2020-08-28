Entertainment Buzz
Disneyland, Universal Studios Officials Say Parks Are Ready To Reopen

Disneyland and Universal Studios officials say they’re ready to reopen their parks to the public. They’re waiting on approval from the state in order to do that. On Wednesday, executives from Disney, Universal and Seaworld met in Florida, each telling California Governor Gavin Newsom that they’re unified in efforts to unlock the gates for the first time since March. Florida’s Disneyworld is back open, but only allowing limited attendance through online reservations. The Southern California theme parks want permission to do the same.

(Source-OCRegister.com)

