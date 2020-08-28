Kevin Hart Reveals He Had Coronavirus At The Same Time As Tom Hanks

Kevin Hart may have revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus. While performing at Dave Chappelle’s comedy show “An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair” in Yellow Springs Ohio, Hart reportedly shared he was infected with the virus around the same time as Tom Hanks. He added, “I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am.” It’s unclear if Hart was joking as part of his stand-up set. Page Six reports Chappelle spent 100-thousand on COVID-19 rapid testing for the outdoors shows he held over the summer.

(Source-PEOPLE.com)

