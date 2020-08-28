Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

Kevin Hart Reveals He Had Coronavirus At The Same Time As Tom Hanks

Kevin Hart may have revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus. While performing at Dave Chappelle’s comedy show “An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair” in Yellow Springs Ohio, Hart reportedly shared he was infected with the virus around the same time as Tom Hanks. He added, “I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am.” It’s unclear if Hart was joking as part of his stand-up set. Page Six reports Chappelle spent 100-thousand on COVID-19 rapid testing for the outdoors shows he held over the summer.

(Source-PEOPLE.com)

Kevin Hart , Kevin Hart and COVID-19 diagnosis

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated August 25th)
Kevin Hart At FX premier
63 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Kevin Hart in Fabletics
Kevin Hart Reveals He Had Coronavirus At The…
 33 mins ago
08.28.20
Photos
Close