Pacers Bikeshare to kickoff series of free rides Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers Bikeshare will kickoff a series of free community rides beginning on Thursday.

Thursday’s ride will begin at 7 p.m. at the Circle City Industrial Complex Station near the corner of 10th Street and Brookside Avenue in downtown Indianapolis. Each free bike ride will be at a relaxing and enjoyable pace, last approximately 30 minutes and start and end at the same location.

“Pacers Bikeshare and our “Let’s Go For a Bike Ride” community ride series powered by Knozone is an easy and fun way to go on a bike ride, explore Indianapolis neighborhoods and learn about Pacers Bikeshare and the 50 bike share stations around the city,” Karen Haley, executive director of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail Inc., said. “the community bike rides are free and open to everyone. We hope both seasoned and novice riders use these events as a way to familiarize themselves with Pacers Bikeshare, our city’s greenways and trails and see how Pacers Bikeshare can get you where you need to go.”

Indianapolis Cultural Trail expanded the bikeshare program last year bringing the number of bikeshare stations in the city to 50 and the total number of bikes available to 525.

The series is sponsored by Knozone, an initiative of the City of Indianapolis’ Office of Sustainability to improve central Indiana’s air quality and make the region more sustainable and livable.

“These community rides are a great opportunity for Indianapolis residents to try Pacers Bikeshare for the first time and experience how easy it can be to switch to a more environmentally-friendly mode of transportation,” Abbey Brands, interim director of the city’s Office of Sustainability, said. “In just the past three months, Pacers Bikeshare has helped offset almost 120,000 pounds of CO, and we hope that we can continue the momentum with this new series.”

The next two dates in the series are:

Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. — 13th Street and North Delaware Avenue

Sept. 2 at 5:15 p.m. — Washington Street and North Delaware Avenue at Lugar Plaza

Additional dates and times will be added in September.

