Breaking: Pacers Fire Head Coach Nate McMillan After Four Seasons

The Pacers will be in the market for a new head coach.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have relieved Nate McMillan of his head coaching duties. In his four seasons as head coach, McMillan led the Pacers to a 183-136 record but struggled in the postseason, winning only 3 out of 19 games. The team has dealt with various injuries to star players Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis during McMillan’s tenure.

The team said in a statement: “On behalf of the Simon family and the Pacers organization, I’d like to thank Nate for his years with the team,” said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. “This was a very hard decision for us to make; but we feel it’s in the best interest of the organization to move in a different direction. Nate and I have been through the good times and the bad times; and it was an honor to work with him for those 11 years (in Indiana and Portland).”

