NFL Reports Zero Positive Coronavirus Tests Among Players

The NFL appears to be doing a good job of keeping the coronavirus on the bench. The league announced Monday there were zero positives among players between August 12th and August 20th. Over 23-thousands tests were administered. But, there were six new positives out of more than 35-thousand tests given to team personnel during that time. This comes after the NFL said 77 players tested positive over the weekend. They were cleared after the tests were determined to be false-positives.

(Source-ESPN)

