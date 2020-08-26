Jacob Blake Paralyzed After Being Shot In The Back

A Wisconsin man shot by police in front of his three small children may never walk again. Jacob Blake is said to be paralyzed from the waist down. He was shot several times in the back on Sunday. At least seven shots can be heard on viral video showing Blake getting into an SUV and an officer pulling him out and firing. Witnesses say Blake was just trying to break up a fight when police arrived. The family attorney is demanding the cop be arrested and all involved be fired.

for more on this story, click here—https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/aug/25/wisconsin-police-fire-teargas-during-second-night-of-protest-over-shooting-of-black-man

