Indy
HomeIndy

17 Indianapolis music venues receive recovery grants

Hands filming a concert

Source: Cesare Andrea Ferrari / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Seventeen Indianapolis music venues received grants from the city, as they try to stay afloat during the COVID-19 closures.

The venues received a total of $121,675 as part of the Music Cities Strategy Recovery Program.

The grants are to be used for overhead costs, such as monthly rent, mortgage payments or utility payments, the city said.

All 17 grant applicants received fund averaging $7,398. The program was funded by federal CARES Act money, approved by the City-County Council in June.

“As we navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we must protect our live music venues and the continued vibrancy of our neighborhoods,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said. “The success of these establishments will be key pieces of our return from the public health crisis and the comeback of our local economy. The Music Cities Strategy Recovery Program will help support venues during this difficult time and allow them to begin planning for the future.”

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

The following businesses received funding:

Venue Name Neighborhood/Cultural District
AJ’s Lounge Old Southside (Babe Denny)
Black Circle Keystone Monon
Burnside Inn Massachusetts Ave.
Chatterbox Jazz Club Massachusetts Ave.
Duke’s Indy Germania Creek
HI-FI Indy & Hi-Fi Annex Fountain Square
Hoosier Dome Fountain Square
Melody Inn Butler Tarkington
Mousetrap Lake Maxinhall
Radio Radio Fountain Square
Slippery Noodle Inn Wholesale District
Square Cat Vinyl Fountain Square
State Street Pub Arsenal Heights
The Jazz Kitchen Meridian Kessler
The Patron Saint Wholesale District
The Vogue Broad Ripple
White Rabbit Cabaret Fountain Square
Coronavirus , COVID-19 , COVID-19 BUSINESS RECOVERY GRANTS , Indianapolis , INDIANAPOLIS PANDEMIC RECOVERY , INDY MUSIC VENUES , INDY MUSIC VENUES RECOVERY , INDY News , INDY SMALL BUSINESS , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Hands filming a concert
17 Indianapolis music venues receive recovery grants
 1 hour ago
08.25.20
Photos
Close