17 Indianapolis music venues receive recovery grants

INDIANAPOLIS — Seventeen Indianapolis music venues received grants from the city, as they try to stay afloat during the COVID-19 closures.

The venues received a total of $121,675 as part of the Music Cities Strategy Recovery Program.

The grants are to be used for overhead costs, such as monthly rent, mortgage payments or utility payments, the city said.

All 17 grant applicants received fund averaging $7,398. The program was funded by federal CARES Act money, approved by the City-County Council in June.

“As we navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we must protect our live music venues and the continued vibrancy of our neighborhoods,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said. “The success of these establishments will be key pieces of our return from the public health crisis and the comeback of our local economy. The Music Cities Strategy Recovery Program will help support venues during this difficult time and allow them to begin planning for the future.”

The following businesses received funding:

Venue Name Neighborhood/Cultural District AJ’s Lounge Old Southside (Babe Denny) Black Circle Keystone Monon Burnside Inn Massachusetts Ave. Chatterbox Jazz Club Massachusetts Ave. Duke’s Indy Germania Creek HI-FI Indy & Hi-Fi Annex Fountain Square Hoosier Dome Fountain Square Melody Inn Butler Tarkington Mousetrap Lake Maxinhall Radio Radio Fountain Square Slippery Noodle Inn Wholesale District Square Cat Vinyl Fountain Square State Street Pub Arsenal Heights The Jazz Kitchen Meridian Kessler The Patron Saint Wholesale District The Vogue Broad Ripple White Rabbit Cabaret Fountain Square

