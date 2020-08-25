Changes coming to IndyGo bus stop locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Call it spring cleaning for IndyGo, although in this case, the project was delayed from June because of the pandemic.

The Indianapolis transit system has been taking a look at how many people get on and off at each of its bus stops. The results of the study mean changes in where some stops are, based on passenger use.

In a statement Monday, IndyGo said rebalancing will remove stops that are too close together. This makes bus travel more efficient by decreasing the amount of time a bus spends slowed or stopped at a bus stop.

It also means some passengers will have to change their travel habits. That could mean a longer or shorter walk to the nearest bus stop.

According to IndyGo Public Information Officer Faith Chadwick, of the system’s 3,385 stops, 544 will be impacted by bus stop balancing. That includes stops being moved, consolidated with other stops, and being removed for spacing.

New stops will be added through consolidations, moves, and additions. Overall, there will be fewer stops in IndyGo’s system. Chadwick said the changes will improve service efficiency by reducing the amount of time the bus spends stopped, and allow IndyGo to improve its complaince with federal disability standards.

Chadwick said IndyGo conducted extensive public outreach on proposed service changes. Service standards recommend that, on average, bus stops along frequent routes should be placed about a quarter-of-a-mile apart, and that bus stops along less frequent routes should be placed between four-and-six-times per-mile. Over 60% of impacted stops that are planned to be removed had fewer than two boardings per day, on average.

Riders will begin seeing the notices on affected bus stops on or after August 31. Stop removals, as well as the installation of new stops, will begin on or after September 14.

