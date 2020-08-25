Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

News You Can’t Use: How To Spot A Man With BDE [WATCH]

Ladies, when you’re looking for a man you know he has to have a certain swagger about him.  He has to have a type of way about him that draws him into you.  That certain thing that you’re looking for is BDE.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Special K drops characteristics and ways of a man that has BDE.  If you haven’t heard of BDE, just listen to find out!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas Ladies Wouldn’t Mind Being Quarantined With!

15 photos Launch gallery

Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas Ladies Wouldn’t Mind Being Quarantined With!

Continue reading Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas Ladies Wouldn’t Mind Being Quarantined With!

Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas Ladies Wouldn’t Mind Being Quarantined With!

[caption id="attachment_3090116" align="aligncenter" width="732"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] With social-distancing in full-effect, most of us are stuck in our homes, slowly starting to lose our minds for a range of reasons. First, if you live alone, isolation can be real. And if you live with your kids, partner or extended family members, after time, folks can really start to get on your nerves. Sadly, this has become the new norm. Think: We might be stuck inside for the next two weeks to the next 18 months! But it’s that uncertainty that got us thinking: If we had to be trapped inside— indefinitely— because of the coronavirus pandemic, who would it be? Who wouldn’t we mind being in close quarters with? Who would we want to keep us warm on those cold ‘rona nights? Well…if you’ve been thinking the same thing, we got you!  From Y’lan Noel to Trevante Rhodes to Larenz Tate, here’s our über-melanated list of the 15 chocolate kisses we wouldn’t mind being by our side during this pandemic.

News You Can’t Use: How To Spot A Man With BDE [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
News You Can’t Use: How To Spot A…
 47 mins ago
08.25.20
Photos
Close