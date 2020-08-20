Despite Some “Issues”, Roy Jones Jr. Says Fight With Mike Tyson Is Still On

The battle of the aged titans is still on!

TMZ Sports is exclusively reporting that despite some “issues,” the highly-anticipated exhibition matchup between the two professional boxing living legends, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., is still happening. There were some concerns that Jones Jr. was going to pull out of the fight due to a date change, but that is indeed not the case, the celebrity gossip site reports.

Apparently, Roy was not happy with Tyson’s camp pushing the date back from September 12 to November 28, because messing with his “strict” training schedule. Some other minor issues were bothering Roy as well.

Tyson, on the other hand, looks like he is in the best shape of his life, and also recently fought a shark…no seriously he did.

Per TMZ:

Roy already had begun training and was on a strict timeline to prepare himself. So, when the date changed … we’re told he was frustrated and vented his issues to Tyson’s camp and the people organizing the fight.

View this post on Instagram Lifestyle is war at all cost. No mask………. just WAR. A post shared by Roy Jones Jr. (@royjonesjrofficial) on Aug 19, 2020 at 12:46pm PDT We’re told there were other minor issues … but it all boils down to this — Roy wants to be treated like an equal partner in the fight, and after he laid out his concerns, we’re told he was happy with the way they were addressed and agreed to proceed with the fight on Nov. 28.Roy even took to his Instagram account to let his fans know that he is still getting in the ring with Iron Mike and that he expects to win the fight. Oh, and that stipulation that there won’t be any knockouts, and the California State Athletic Commission describing the fight as a “playful exhibition” instead of an actual battle, both Tyson and Jones Jr. said that won’t be the case either. In fact, they are telling fans that when the bell rings, they can expect the same kind of action as if this was a regular fight during their storied careers. We shall see, are you guys excited to see this fight? Let us know in the comment section below. Photo: Focus On Sport / Getty

