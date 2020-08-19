Kamala Harris To Speak At DNC Tonight

“DVR ALERT!”

When California Senator Kamala Harris accepts the nomination to be the Democrats’ choice for vice president, expect her to prosecute the case against President Trump. The University of Virginia Politics Center’s John Miles Coleman said the presidential candidate usually tries to avoid negative campaigning and it is traditionally up to the VP candidate to deliver the case against the other side. Coleman said Harris’ experience as a prosecutor and Attorney General make her good for the role.

For more on tonight’s DNC and who else will be speaking, click here—https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020-election/dnc-2020-night-3-harris-big-speech-obama-s-closer-n1237282

Also On 106.7 WTLC: