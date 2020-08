Cuba Gooding, Jr., is being sued by a woman who says he raped her seven years ago in a New York City hotel. The unidentified woman says she and a friend met Gooding at a restaurant in August 2013. He then took her back to the hotel and that’s when the woman says Gooding raped her twice. She says he fell asleep, which allowed her to get out. This only adds to Gooding’s legal problems as he’s already pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of sexual abuse.

(Source-Yahoo News)

